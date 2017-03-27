Elkin City Schools Board of Education puts new gym and renovations to ...
Upon request from the county, Elkin City Schools Board of Education members Monday prioritized their facility needs, deciding to combine two phases of needs - making existing high school gym facilities ADA accessible and providing an auxiliary gym for the middle school - into their first priority for funding. While the decision to combine the two phases as the first priority was eventually made unanimously, it was not without a lot of discussion and debating between board members.
