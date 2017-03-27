Elkin City Schools are requesting supplement tax rate and per-student ...
As was recommended by school staff during the recent board retreat, the Elkin City Schools Board of Education passed a proposed budget which will require a supplemental tax increase, an increased per-student allotment from county officials and continued use of fund balance to keep operations as they have been while meeting proposed state mandates. A number of items are affecting the local current expense budget and could make the cost of doing business increase significantly in the 2017-18 fiscal year, explained Jan Zachary, chief finance officer for the city school system.
