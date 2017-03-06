Elkin board votes to make library intersection a four-way stop,...

Elkin board votes to make library int...

Traffic in downtown Elkin should expect a change at the intersection of West Main Street and Front Street as the town board decided recently to remove the stoplights and replace them with a four-way stop. Public Works Director Robert Fuller explained to the commissioners recently during their board retreat that the control panel for the stoplights, which are the only lights owned by the town, is so out of date that parts are no longer available for it.

