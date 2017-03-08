Drivers using N.C. 268 between Elkin and Ronda may see short delays over the next few months as road construction crews work to widen the highway, following the state's approval of a $1.75 million bid. The widening project, contracted to Carl Rose & Sons, will not provide additional lanes of traffic, rather it will widen the existing lanes in hopes of making the stretch of roadway safer for travelers, explained Trent Beaver, Division 11 construction engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

