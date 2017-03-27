Downtown Elkin could be cultural arts hub -
A new group appointed by Mayor Sam Bishop during the January board of commissioners meeting has a mission - to make the historic commercial district of town a destination for locals and visitors. Nearly 20 people attended the first meeting of the committee, which has yet to choose a formal name, representing a wide range of interests in the community from business owners, to retirees, to town residents, and more.
