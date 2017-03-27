Downtown Elkin could be cultural arts...

Downtown Elkin could be cultural arts hub -

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

A new group appointed by Mayor Sam Bishop during the January board of commissioners meeting has a mission - to make the historic commercial district of town a destination for locals and visitors. Nearly 20 people attended the first meeting of the committee, which has yet to choose a formal name, representing a wide range of interests in the community from business owners, to retirees, to town residents, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Mar 9 Musikologist 8
Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05) Feb '17 Bob 8
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16) Feb '16 Nope 2
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,865,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC