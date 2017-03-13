Birth announcement

Amanda Stewart and Josh Wiles of Elkin announce the birth of their daughter, Kinsey Michele Wiles, on Jan. 30 at 7:58 a.m. at Forsyth Medical Center, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces, and measuring 20.5 inches. Grandparents are Wayne Stewart of Boonville, Regina Allen of Mohawk, Tennessee, Mickey Wiles of Traphill, and Lynn Wiles of Traphill.

