Barter Theater returning to Elkin, public performance is March 18

The Barter Theater is returning to Elkin on Friday and will perform "The Ugly Duckling" for grades prekindergarten through fifth in Elkin High School's Dixon Auditorium at 9 a.m. The performance is free for faculty and staff and Principal Pam Colbert expects to have all 657 elementary students attend. She is planning to bus them to the high school in shuttle fashion.

