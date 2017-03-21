Alexa s Grill and Ice Cream opening soon in Elkin -
Coming soon to Ridgeview Crossing, Alex's Grill and Ice Cream will bring the classic diner experience with a Greek flair. After purchasing the Lewisville Soda Shop seven years ago, Ari Mehmeti closed down the shop to refresh the classic 1950's style and give it a new name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Mar 9
|Musikologist
|8
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb 23
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
|Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Nope
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC