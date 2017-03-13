Aaron Krerowicz to teach an easy to u...

Aaron Krerowicz to teach an easy to understand form of Origami at the Elkin Public Library -

On Saturday, the Elkin Public Library will present Origami for Adults workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with method creator Aaron Krerowicz. Krerowicz created this form of Origami after experiencing frustration trying to learn the traditional form.

