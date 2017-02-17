Yadkin Valley Senior Center in Jonesv...

Yadkin Valley Senior Center in Jonesville dedicates prayer shawls for Mountain Valley Hospice

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Pastor Alan Barker of Northwood Baptist Church in Yadkinville offers a prayerful dedication over the shawls along with the knitters and guests from Mountain Valley Hospice and the Yadkin Valley Senior Center. Pastor Alan Barker prayed for the recipients of the shawls as well as, "these faithful ladies who come here week after week to make this all possible."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Jun '16 Musikologist 7
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16) Feb '16 Nope 2
News Mason Roten Memorial to be discussed in Elkin (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,128 • Total comments across all topics: 278,990,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC