Yadkin Valley Senior Center in Jonesville dedicates prayer shawls for Mountain Valley Hospice

Pastor Alan Barker of Northwood Baptist Church in Yadkinville offers a prayerful dedication over the shawls along with the knitters and guests from Mountain Valley Hospice and the Yadkin Valley Senior Center. Pastor Alan Barker prayed for the recipients of the shawls as well as, "these faithful ladies who come here week after week to make this all possible."

