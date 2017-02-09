Wood couple celebrates 71 years
Henry F. Wood and Bonnie Hayes Wood, of 322 Austin-Traphill Road, Elkin, celebrated 71 years of marriage this week. They were married shortly after Henry returned from almost three years overseas serving in the U.S. Army during WWII.
