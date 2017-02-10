The Great American Soup Off returns -
Soup Off organizer Suzanne Puckett presents an award to the 2015 winner of The Great American Soup Off The Great American Soup Off, an annual charity cooking competition for amateur chefs, is slated for March 4 in Elkin. Soup and chili cooks will compete for a cash prize and bragging rights.
