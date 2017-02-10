The Great American Soup Off returns -

The Great American Soup Off returns -

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Soup Off organizer Suzanne Puckett presents an award to the 2015 winner of The Great American Soup Off The Great American Soup Off, an annual charity cooking competition for amateur chefs, is slated for March 4 in Elkin. Soup and chili cooks will compete for a cash prize and bragging rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Jun '16 Musikologist 7
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16) Feb '16 Nope 2
News Mason Roten Memorial to be discussed in Elkin (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,218 • Total comments across all topics: 278,817,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC