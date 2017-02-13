Surrey Bancorp announces stock repurc...

Surrey Bancorp announces stock repurchase program -

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Surrey Bancorp announced that the company's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to the lesser of $550,000 in aggregate purchase price and 50,000 shares of the Company's common stock, representing less than 2 percent of the Company's shares outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2016. The shares may be purchased in the open market at prevailing market prices or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, from time to time depending upon market conditions and other factors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Jun '16 Musikologist 7
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16) Feb '16 Nope 2
News Mason Roten Memorial to be discussed in Elkin (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,750 • Total comments across all topics: 278,840,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC