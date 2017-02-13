Surrey Bancorp announces stock repurchase program -
Surrey Bancorp announced that the company's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to the lesser of $550,000 in aggregate purchase price and 50,000 shares of the Company's common stock, representing less than 2 percent of the Company's shares outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2016. The shares may be purchased in the open market at prevailing market prices or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, from time to time depending upon market conditions and other factors.
