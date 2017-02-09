Search leads to 10 charged

On Feb. 3, after a two-month-long investigation, 10 people have been charged after officers with the Elkin Police Department, Jonesville Police Department and Wilkes County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at 121 Harris Ave., Elkin. In conjunction with the search warrant, a check of vehicles in and out of the area also resulted in persons being charged.

