Search leads to 10 charged

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

On Feb. 3, after a two-month-long investigation, 10 people have been charged after officers with the Elkin Police Department, Jonesville Police Department and Wilkes County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at 121 Harris Ave., Elkin. In conjunction with the search warrant, a check of vehicles in and out of the area also resulted in persons being charged.

