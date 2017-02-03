SCC workshops aimed at helping jobless -
Surry Community College will be offering the following free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Jun '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
|Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Nope
|2
|Mason Roten Memorial to be discussed in Elkin (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC