Prism ensures linear park project

Lauren Nagy with Prism Medical Products addresses the Elkin Board of Commissioners about a $17,565 donation from the company to the town to ensure the linear park project moves forward at the historic downtown rock facade on West Main Street. With Nagy are, from right, James St. Cyr, Codi Renegar, Vicki Roberts and Leslie Schlender, town economic development director.

