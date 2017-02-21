Preschool Story Hour at Elkin Public Library will have a special time ...

Librarians Kasey Nowalk and Martha Smith invite residents to stop by the library to tell Wendy Giudici, center, how much they appreciate her. The Elkin Public Library will host a special time in lieu of the regular Preschool Story Hour on Friday at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate librarian Wendy Giudici as she retires.

