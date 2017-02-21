NC toddler accidentally shoots self i...

NC toddler accidentally shoots self in chest after finding gun in parents' car

21 hrs ago

A two-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the chest in Wilkes County Sunday evening. Wilkes County deputies say they were called around 5:32 a.m. to the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin, where the parents had brought the child to the emergency room.

