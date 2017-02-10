NC history to show on silver screen -
On Saturday at 7 p.m., the Starmount Crossing Cinema in Jonesville will host a screening of "The Red Cape," a short documentary about the overthrow of the government in Wilmington by a white supremacist group. Immediately following the screening, film director, writer and co-producer Nelson Oliver will speak at a reception at The Liberty on Main Street in Elkin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Jun '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
|Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Nope
|2
|Mason Roten Memorial to be discussed in Elkin (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC