NC history to show on silver screen

On Saturday at 7 p.m., the Starmount Crossing Cinema in Jonesville will host a screening of "The Red Cape," a short documentary about the overthrow of the government in Wilmington by a white supremacist group. Immediately following the screening, film director, writer and co-producer Nelson Oliver will speak at a reception at The Liberty on Main Street in Elkin.

