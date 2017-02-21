Mountains-to-Sea Trail history speaks...

Mountains-to-Sea Trail history speaks of persistence and hard work of ...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Doris Hammett and Howard Lee were instrumental in getting people motivated about the Mountains-to-Sea Trail at the National Trails Symposium in 1977. Trails are developed maintained and promoted thanks to the tremendous efforts of about 700 volunteers putting in nearly 30,000 hours each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05) Feb 23 Bob 8
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Jun '16 Musikologist 7
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16) Feb '16 Nope 2
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,963 • Total comments across all topics: 279,163,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC