Mountains-to-Sea Trail history speaks of persistence and hard work of ...
Doris Hammett and Howard Lee were instrumental in getting people motivated about the Mountains-to-Sea Trail at the National Trails Symposium in 1977. Trails are developed maintained and promoted thanks to the tremendous efforts of about 700 volunteers putting in nearly 30,000 hours each year.
