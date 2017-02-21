Memorial service honors lynching victim Wyatt Outlaw

Not far from the spot where Wyatt Outlaw was hanged from a tree in the center of Graham nearly 150 years ago, a group gathered in Court Square on Tuesday to remember his death. Outlaw, a biracial Alamance County native who became the first African-American town commissioner in Graham, was dragged from his home the night of Feb. 26, 1870, and lynched in Graham's town center.

