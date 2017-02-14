Meditation courses coming to Yoga On ...

Meditation courses coming to Yoga On Main

Yoga on Main, located in the lower level of The Liberty in downtown Elkin, will now be offering courses in meditation as well as welcoming back a former yoga instructor. "I feel so grateful that Yoga on Main is offering more classes, styles and teachers for the community in Elkin," said owner Kelly Dougherty.

