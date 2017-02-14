Meditation courses coming to Yoga On Main -
Yoga on Main, located in the lower level of The Liberty in downtown Elkin, will now be offering courses in meditation as well as welcoming back a former yoga instructor. "I feel so grateful that Yoga on Main is offering more classes, styles and teachers for the community in Elkin," said owner Kelly Dougherty.
