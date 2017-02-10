March of Dimes to host March for Babies kick off Tuesday -
The March of Dimes will host a kick-off event to start the 2017 March for Babies fundraising campaign in Elkin on Tuesday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn, 628 CC Camp Road, Elkin. Families and businesses throughout the Yadkin Valley are invited to attend and start raising funds for March for Babies, which will be held on May 6 at Elkin Municipal Park.
