March of Dimes holds kick off for Tri-City March for Babies with...

Richie and Monica Swaim celebrate Sterlin, pictured, and Gunnison's birthday by telling the story of their family, which now includes Riser, who was born on Thanksgiving Day. Valentine's Day was hopeful as well as heart breaking for those who participated in the kick off for the March of Dimes 2017 Tri-City March for Babies to be held on May 6 at Elkin Municipal Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.