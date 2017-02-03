Library to host dementia overview -
On Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., the Elkin Public Library will host a series of free lectures about the unique mental health needs associated with aging thanks to government funding and the coordination of Vaya Health and the Alleghany Council on Aging. These lectures will last only one hour and Division of Health Service Regulation-approved continuing education credit is available, however they are open to anyone who interacts with the older than 60 population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Jun '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
|Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Nope
|2
|Mason Roten Memorial to be discussed in Elkin (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC