Library to host dementia overview

On Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., the Elkin Public Library will host a series of free lectures about the unique mental health needs associated with aging thanks to government funding and the coordination of Vaya Health and the Alleghany Council on Aging. These lectures will last only one hour and Division of Health Service Regulation-approved continuing education credit is available, however they are open to anyone who interacts with the older than 60 population.

