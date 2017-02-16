Foothills Theatre presents a Dearly B...

Foothills Theatre presents a Dearly Beloveda -

Foothills Theatre will open its 49th season with a production of "Dearly Beloved" on Feb. 23, 24 and 26. The production will be staged in the fellowship hall of Elkin First Baptist Church, 110 Gwyn Ave. Tickets are available at the door for $12 and include dessert, coffee or tea. "This show is a hilarious comedy about life in a small Southern town, some of it can hit very close to home," said actor Lori Rice.

