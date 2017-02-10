FMST Gathering to bring history

Taylor Osbourne stands at the entrance to the field where the Sixth, the SAR, the OVTA, and the FMST will host a Revolutionary War encampment March 24 and 25. The Gathering of the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail on March 24 and 25 will bring about 300 additional people to Elkin and the surrounding area. Some of those will be sharing some of the rich local history.

