Film about 1916 flood to show for Pip...

Film about 1916 flood to show for Pipes Memorial Lecture at the Elkin Public Library -

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

A film about the flood of 1916 and what was learned from it will be presented for the Pipes Memorial Lecture. The annual Pipes Memorial Lecture at the Elkin Public Library Monday will feature a film about the 1916 flood with remarks by the Executive Director of Center for Cultural Preservation David Weintraub.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05) Feb 23 Bob 8
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Jun '16 Musikologist 7
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16) Feb '16 Nope 2
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,005 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC