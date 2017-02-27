Film about 1916 flood to show for Pipes Memorial Lecture at the Elkin Public Library -
A film about the flood of 1916 and what was learned from it will be presented for the Pipes Memorial Lecture. The annual Pipes Memorial Lecture at the Elkin Public Library Monday will feature a film about the 1916 flood with remarks by the Executive Director of Center for Cultural Preservation David Weintraub.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb 23
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Jun '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
|Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Nope
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC