Emergency raw water line project for ...

Emergency raw water line project for town of Elkin will cost $2 million -

Tuesday Feb 28

Ryan Hagar with WK Dickson engineering firm presents details of a raw water emergency line project for the town of Elkin during the commissioners' Feb. 13 meeting. Ryan Hagar, left, of WK Dickson engineering firm and Robert Fuller, public works director for the town of Elkin, discuss water system needs with the Elkin Board of commissioners Friday during their annual retreat held at The Liberty.

