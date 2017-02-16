Elkin store manager honored by company -
Food Lion has named five store managers as divisional award winners, making them eligible for its prestigious Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager of the Year Award to be presented on Feb. 16. These awards recognize and honor exceptional store managers who enrich the lives of Food Lion's customers, associates and the communities we serve, successfully leading our business, and supporting and inspiring others. Brandon Phillips, Store 1352, of 1526 N. Bridge St., in Elkin, for the Central Greensboro Division.
