Elkin Public Library to host as Goodwill Career Connections to help residents find work -
On Thursday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Elkin Public Library, career counselors from Goodwill Career Connections will help introduce the program to local residents. This information session will share the many ways Goodwill can assist throughout the job search process from resume assistance and job boards to mock interviews and career guidance.
