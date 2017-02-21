Elkin hiking enthusiast Bob Hillyer s...

Elkin hiking enthusiast Bob Hillyer shared Camino experience at Elkin Public Library -

Monday night at the Elkin Public Library local hiking advocated Bob Hillyer gave a presentation on his experience hiking the Camino. Highlighting the history and sharing information about the environment merely complemented the tales from the trail.

