Elkin hiking enthusiast Bob Hillyer shared Camino experience at Elkin Public Library -
Monday night at the Elkin Public Library local hiking advocated Bob Hillyer gave a presentation on his experience hiking the Camino. Highlighting the history and sharing information about the environment merely complemented the tales from the trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|9 hr
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Jun '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
|Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Nope
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC