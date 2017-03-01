Elkin High School freshmen share view...

Elkin High School freshmen share views on water in film following...

Sunday Feb 26

Elkin High School freshmen English students in April Swarey's class created a film about water and its impact on society and society's impact on water. Members of Watershed NOW and the community participate in a question-and-answer session with students and writing coaches during a presentation of a film created by April Swarey's freshmen English students at Elkin High School Thursday.

Elkin, NC

