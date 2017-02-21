Elkin Creek Vineyard to host open mic poetry and prose for Elkin Public Library -
On Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m., the Elkin Public Library will present Open Mic Poetry and Prose Night at Elkin Creek Vineyard located at 318 Elkin Creek Mill Road. Participants will include both published and amateur writers of various ages.
