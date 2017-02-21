Elkin City Schools stakeholders address five priorities during annual elected officials reception

Members of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America act as servers for the Elkin City Schools' annual elected officials reception Thursday. Students include Emma Aldridge, Zara Patrosi, Mary-Claire Hooper, Maia Schweikert, Jody Martin, Micah Baker, Sydney Cheek, Macy Gray, Dara Simpson, Abbey Dumas, Tony Van and Kelsey Shore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.