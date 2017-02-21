Elkin businesses eligible for $100,000 revolving loan program -
A new economic development initiative got the green light from Elkin commissioners last week, creating a $100,000 revolving loan for which businesses in town can apply. Leslie Schlender, economic development director for the town, explained that the town in 2014 applied to the North Carolina Rural Center for the funding which is provided by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|18 hr
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Jun '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
|Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Nope
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC