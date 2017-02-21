Elkin businesses eligible for $100,00...

Elkin businesses eligible for $100,000 revolving loan program -

36 min ago Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

A new economic development initiative got the green light from Elkin commissioners last week, creating a $100,000 revolving loan for which businesses in town can apply. Leslie Schlender, economic development director for the town, explained that the town in 2014 applied to the North Carolina Rural Center for the funding which is provided by the United States Department of Agriculture.

