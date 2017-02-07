Boy scouts to hold food drive -
On Sunday, Boy Scouts throughout the Laurel District of the Old Hickory Council will collect food donations for Second Harvest Food Bank. Earlier in the week, local Boy Scouts will drop bags to area homes with a note in them explaining they are collecting food donations and the scouts will return to collect the bags on Sunday.
