Bob Hillyer to present a lecture on hiking the Camino de Santiago at the Elkin Public Library

On Monday at 6:30 p.m., Elkin hiking enthusiast Bob Hillyer will give a presentation on his experience on the Camino de Santiago, where he traveled from Saint Jean Pied de Port in France and went some 500 miles to Santiago, Spain, in the spring of 2013. The Camino is just one of several major trails Hillyer has hiked after hiking and camping throughout Western North Carolina in his youth.

