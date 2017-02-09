Black history to be celebrated -
From 3 to 5 p.m. at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center on Sunday, the Jonesville Historical Society will celebrate Black History Month. Coordinated by historical society member Carrie Martin, who will lead much of the music, the program will feature singers and musicians from local churches with Leon Reece as the master of ceremonies.
