a Jake Brakea ordinance being enforced

a Jake Brake ordinance being enforced

The Elkin Police Department is now enforcing a new ordinance regulating the use of "jake brakes" in the town limits. On Jan. 9, the Elkin Board of Commissioners approved a "Jake Brake" ordinance, regulating the use of the braking systems within town limits.

