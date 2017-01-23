Yadkin County educator passes away -
A longtime Yadkin County educator and member of the arts community in Elkin passed away Jan. 19. Gladys Cundiff Morrison was born in the late 1920s in Boonville. Morrison's father, E.L. Cundiff, was involved in the establishment of the Yadkin High School, a high school for black students in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Jun '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
|Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Nope
|2
|Mason Roten Memorial to be discussed in Elkin (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC