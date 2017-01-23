Yadkin County educator passes away

A longtime Yadkin County educator and member of the arts community in Elkin passed away Jan. 19. Gladys Cundiff Morrison was born in the late 1920s in Boonville. Morrison's father, E.L. Cundiff, was involved in the establishment of the Yadkin High School, a high school for black students in the area.

