Welcome to winter wine season in North Carolina

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

While the temperatures may be chilly and the vines look dead, in North Carolina grapes are hard at work during winter, getting some much needed rest in preparation for a growing season that will begin when the buds break in the spring. And it might not seem like the most visually appealing time to visit area vineyards and wineries, winter is a good time to kick back and relax with a glass of organic wine from Carolina Heritage in Elkin, or visit the newly reopened West Bend Winery in Lewisville, which has new owners after two years of closed doors.

