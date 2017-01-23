UNC Alumni President Visits Elkin

Dr. Jim Harrell and Douglas Dibbert shared stories of being the President of the University of North Carolina General Alumni Association. Politics and serendipity lead Douglas Dibbert to his current position as President of the University of North Carolina General Alumni Association where he has been able to cultivate an encouraging environment for students as well as beneficial programs for the alumnus and a 75,000 square foot building used for much more than just office space.

