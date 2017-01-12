Tri-C needs help as it helps others -

Tri-C needs help as it helps others

Monday Jan 9

David Steelman, executive director of Yadkin Valley United Fund, presents Heather Macy, executive director of Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry, with a check to help stock the empty shelves and help with heating assistance. The United Fund is just $5,000 short of reaching its dream goal of $200,000.

