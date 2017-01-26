Taylor charged in drug case

Officers with the Elkin Police Department, Yadkin County Sheriff's Office, Jonesville Police Department and Surry County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 292 Northwood Drive, Elkin, recently. Matthew Lee Taylor, 34, was arrested and charged with trafficking opium or heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin; possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine; maintain a vehicle or dwelling house for use of controlled substances; two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II controlled substances; possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver schedule IV controlled substances; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.