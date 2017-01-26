Taylor charged in drug case -

Taylor charged in drug case -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Officers with the Elkin Police Department, Yadkin County Sheriff's Office, Jonesville Police Department and Surry County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 292 Northwood Drive, Elkin, recently. Matthew Lee Taylor, 34, was arrested and charged with trafficking opium or heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin; possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine; maintain a vehicle or dwelling house for use of controlled substances; two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II controlled substances; possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver schedule IV controlled substances; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Jun '16 Musikologist 7
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16) Feb '16 Nope 2
News Mason Roten Memorial to be discussed in Elkin (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,977 • Total comments across all topics: 278,294,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC