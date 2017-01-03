Support sought for Elkin Girls Power meeting -
The Fourth Annual Girls Empowering Girls Symposium is currently seeking community assistance in the form of volunteers, donations and a location for the evening of March 13. Initiated as an effort to guide girls to confidence in spite of the difficulties of life, the symposium was started by Misty Matthews and Vicki Roberts.
