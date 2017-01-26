Sinkhole opens N.C. 268 -

Sinkhole opens N.C. 268 -

Tuesday Jan 24

Traffic on NC 268 was shutting down from Powers Lane to the corner where Elk Spur Street and Austin Trap Hill Road meet Tuesday due to a large sink hole. Members of the Elkin Police Department and the North Carolina Department of Transportation respond quickly to the danger of a sinkhole on N.C. 268 Business.

