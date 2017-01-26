School leaders make New Yeara s resolutions

The core team members for Elkin City Schools have created New Year's resolutions to help guide them toward meeting identified opportunities for improvement. "When I came on board in December, I had a couple of weeks before winter break, so I met individually with the core team members - the directors and principals and assistant principals - to get to know them and see what they feel are strengths and opportunities for improvement," explained Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox of where the activity of making resolutions originated.

