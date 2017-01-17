SCCa s Rotaract Club collects canned goods for Salvation Army

The Surry Community College Rotaract Club, dedicated to serving others and professional development of its members, poses with the nearly 650 canned food items the club members collected during the holiday season to donate to the Salvation Army. Pictured are, from left, front row, Club President Salena Ruvio-Ayers of Dobson, Club Vice President Adriana Luna of Mount Airy, Melissa Lopez of Mount Airy, Autumn Collins of Pilot Mountain, Club Faculty Advisor Tara Carrington, Club Treasurer Veronika Ruvio of Dobson; back row, Valentina Chaloupka of Dobson, Neil Green of Elkin, Chase Stanley of Dobson, Matthew Chesnet of Mount Airy and Sydney Gillespie of Pilot Mountain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.