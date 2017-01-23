Roll the dice with Elkinopoly

I saw, with amusement, one time that they had special-edition Carolina, N.C. State and Duke games with the familiar Monopoly properties replaced with university landmarks like the Smith Center and Cameron Indoor and Finley stadiums. They make games, too, for cities and towns, and why in the world have they not come up with an Elkinopoly? A sure hit, I'd say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.